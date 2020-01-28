SANDY SPRINGS, Ga (CBS46)—Sandy Springs officials are hosting an open house to discus improvements to a well-traveled intersection.
The open house is expected to take place on Wednesday, February 26 at the Sandy Springs City Hall, located at 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.
They’ll have two sessions on the same day: one session is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the second session will be from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The sessions will discuss improvements planned for Hammond Drive from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive.
Officials wrote in a press release, ”Hammond Drive experiences severe congestion and queuing of traffic, especially during peak commuting hours.
The current and growing traffic demand along Hammond Drive has also led to an increase in neighborhood cut-through traffic, and adversely impacts adjacent roadways.”
Sandy Springs officials reported funding for the project came from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST).
The T-SPLOST was passed by Sandy Springs and Fulton County voters in 2016.
