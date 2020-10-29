As Tropical Storm Zeta moves across Georgia, one metro county is experiencing a decrease in water pressure due to power fluctuations and outages at the county's pump stations.
DeKalb County officials say residents may experience temporary water pressure decreases. Residents may experience water issues until generators at pump stations turn back on.
Customers experiencing issues should contact 770-270-6243.
