PAULDING CO, Ga (CBS46)—The Paulding County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child who may be with an man.
Officials said Haneefah Kabouche, 14, was last seen in the area of Westbrook Creek subdivision off Cedarcrest Road.
According to detectives, she may be headed to South Carolina with a 20-year-old white male named Liam.
Kabouche is described as light skinned black female, 5'2, 100 pounds, black curly shoulder length hair, possibly in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was wearing a Looney Toons (cartoon) sweater and possibly black leggings.
Liam is described as 6' 170-200 lbs and may have a beard.
Both Liam and Kabouche may be travelling a red or burgundy SUV or truck with South Carolina plates.
