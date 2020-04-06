BUTTS CO., GA (CBS46)—Butts County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect and his girlfriend.
Deputies believe the two may still be in the Jackson area.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s officials, Butts County deputies are actively searching for Cody Bryce Matthews, 21, in reference to a murder.
Police said they now believe Matthews committed the murder with the help of his girlfriend, Autumn Keara Finlay, 21.
On late Sunday, police originally posted on Facebook they believe Matthews kidnapped his girlfriend. However, on late Monday night, Butts Co deputies posted, “we do not believe Autumn is in danger, but instead assisting Cody Matthews to avoid apprehension.”
Cody Matthews is wanted for murder and aggravated assault and Autumn Finlay is wanted for aiding and abetting a fugitive, deputies wrote.
Police have not released any details on the homicide connected to Matthews, however, CBS46 has learned deputies are investigating a homicide which occurred Sunday on Madison Avenue in Jackson.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.