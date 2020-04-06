BUTTS CO., GA (CBS46)—Butts County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect and an endangered woman.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s officials, Butts County deputies are actively searching for Cody Bryce Matthews, 21, in reference to a murder.
Police said Matthews allegedly committed the murder and took Autumn Keara Finlay, 21, against her will. The sheriff’s office wrote Finlay is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police have not released any details on the homicide connected to Matthews, however, CBS46 has learned deputies are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on Madison Avenue in Jackson.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
