SOUTH FULTON, GA (CBS46)—City of South Fulton officials want to hear from citizens on what citizens think the city should do with federal grant money.
According to a press release, the city submitted a federal grant to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 2021.
The city is expecting to receive at least $500,000 in the initial round of funding, and the city plans to submit a five-year consolidated plan that will prioritize how the grant will be spent.
“The plan’s priorities are blight reduction and neighborhood revitalization, facility and public infrastructure improvements, economic development, fair housing, housing counseling and legal services, disaster preparedness and emergency management and planning and administration”, the release stated.
Citizens and other interested parties are invited to provide comments on the proposed plan at the City of South Fulton public hearing on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m.
Residents can send comments about the grant to Cummings at christina.cummings@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.