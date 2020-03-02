ATLANTA (CBS46)—Special Agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division are working to track down a man wanted for forgery and insurance fraud.
According to a press release from the Insurance and Safety Commissioner’s office, officials would like to track down Dewain Tharpe, 40.
Tharpe is wanted for eight counts of forgery in the first degree and three counts of insurance fraud, according to the state's insurance commissioner.
Officials reported Tharpe allegedly submitted various forged documents to USAA, Geico, and State Farm in December 2017 so he could get insurance payments related to car accidents.
Tharpe reportedly forged individuals signatures, and he received a total of $12, 500 before insurance companies caught on to his fraud.
“Insurance fraud costs the average family between $400 and $700 a year in the form of increased premiums.
Hardworking citizens should not suffer at the expense of unscrupulous criminals,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, or by a fine of up to $10,000.00, officials reported.
To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance at 800-656-2298.
Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
