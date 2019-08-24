COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pediatric nurse, attorney, judge and several others gathered at Hairrson High School for a one-hour conversation about the dangers of vaping, as well as laws surrounding the latest 'smoke' trend amongst the youth.
In attendance were students, parents and other community members.
"The problem we are discovering is kids aren’t aware of what is actually contained in vaping devices, and end up with criminal charges for possession,” stated Cobb Juvenile Court Judge Hamby, who led the conversation. He continued, “Parents, talk to your kids. Kids, talk to your friends. The more aware we are of the dangers associated with vaping, the more likely we are to protect our youth from experimenting with these harmful products; which can lead to addiction.”
Since the start of the school year the Cobb County Juvenile Court system has had 40 new vaping cases.
“With the increase we are seeing in vaping among our youth, we feel it is important to help educate our community on its dangers and harmful long-term effects,” said Harrison’s Assistant Principal, Lucia Poole.
Some of the harmful ingredients found in vapes include: Lead, formaldehyde, nickel, and harmful chemicals found in pesticides, paint thinner, batteries, and gasoline.
To further spread awareness and educate the community of the dangers of vaping, the Cobb County Alliance to Prevent Substance Abuse (CCAPSA) is hosting a Fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 5 - 10 p.m. at Jason’s Deli on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw.
