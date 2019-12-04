DEKALB Co, Ga (CBS46)—DeKalb County official are working to contain a gas leak off of Covington Highway near Swift Road in Lithonia.
The gas leak happened late Tuesday night.
Police have Covington Highway shut down as officials worked to repair the leak.
There was a report of a strong odor of gas fumes in the area.
Officials at the scene were not sure how long it will take crews to complete the repairs or how many customers are impacted from the gas leak.
