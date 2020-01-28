ATLANTA (CBS46)—Authorities are warning the public that criminals have added a new twist in an effort to steal your money.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, citizens told police they received calls from individuals claiming to be a member of Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson’s senior command.
The would-be thieves told residents they will be arrested if they do not pay a fine.
Even a Fulton County employee was called at her desk phone. She told authorities the criminal sounded very convincing but she knew the person on the other end of the phone was not a deputy.
Fulton officials wanted to make the public aware that deputies will not call you on the telephone.
A spokesperson sent in a press release stating, “deputies come to your door to execute warrants, either criminal or civil from the courts system.
A deputy will not shake you down for cash or force you to put money on a reloadable credit card.
If you receive one of these phony phone calls, then please report it immediately to a local investigator.”
Investigators wanted to leave CBS46 readers with the following tips:
• Deputies do not call citizens on the phone about warrants or fines
• Deputies come to your door
• Do not send money and do not load money on gift cards to pay fines or fees
• Do not share personal info with someone who randomly calls you
• Record the details (names, phone numbers, agency, etc.) and call the real investigators
