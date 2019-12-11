CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) – Cars hit deer more often than we would like, but it’s not everyday that the deer survives and winds up in the front seat.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office warns other drivers after a shocking experience in which a deer flew into a driver’s windshield early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened on Toonigh Road when the driver of a white van slammed into a deer. The deer then ended up in the front seat of the van.
Authorities said, surprisingly the deer survived the collision, but the driver did suffer from minor injuries.
In a matter of minutes, the deer dashed away after the driver opened the van door.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how you can reduce your chances of colliding with a deer:
- Slow down. Watch for deer especially around dawn and between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., when they're most active.
- Be aware. Look out for deer-crossing signs and wooded areas where animals are likely to travel. If you travel the same route to and from work every day, you may find deer consistently grazing in the same fields. Make a mental note of when and where you regularly see the animals.
- Be alert. If you see an animal on the side of the road, slow down. At night when traffic permits, put on your high beams for improved visibility.
- Brake, don’t swerve. Swerving to avoid an animal can put you at risk for hitting another vehicle or losing control of your car. It can also confuse the animal as to which way to go. Instead, just slow down as quickly and safely as you can. Your odds for surviving an accident are better when hitting an animal than hitting another car.
- Assume they have friends. The “where there’s one, there’s usually more” often holds true. Deer travel in groups, so if you see one run across the road, expect others to follow.
- Don’t rely on deer whistles. These are aftermarket devices that some drivers put on their front bumpers to scare off animals. But animal behavior remains unpredictable, even if you use one of these.
- Buckle up. A seat belt is your best defense for minimizing your risk in a crash. An Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that 60 percent of the people killed in animal-vehicle collisions weren’t wearing their seat belts. Consumer Reports 2019
