ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Georgia family on vacation in Surfside, Florida watched the 12-story condo collapse next door. Their friends are among the nearly 100 people still missing amid the Miami-Dade County devastation.
"Oh my gosh, we're in the middle of a tornado right now, we're in the middle,'" Daniel Groves recalled saying.
"And instantly the alarms are going off over our heads." The Ringgold, Georgia father thought a storm passed through since the entire area seemed to be shaking.
Instead, when he went to the window to check, he saw blinding dust clouds which eventually revealed the building next door came down.
Groves says about six of his friends are still unaccounted for the total number of missing people, according to Florida officials, is 99.
"It kind of hits home now that it's been 16 hours now and we still haven't slept."
The family took their annual vacation to Florida, meant to celebrate their son's birthday. Now, Groves says he is dealing with a lot of shock and worry.
"I never really thought PTSD was a big thing until my little girl....she goes and flushes the toilet ad she started screaming and freaking out and it's kind of tearing me up being a dad," he sighed.
Reports suggest researchers believe the building had been 'sinking into the earth' since the 1990s.
But Geo-Technical engineers like Scott Thomson caution against naming a cause this soon. Thomson works for Contour Engineering based in Atlanta.
He says experts will analyze the soil and its settlement at the site.
"Once it gets to a point where it's called 'failure within the soils,' then it can't carry anymore weight on it and it will literally move out of the way," Thomson explained. Adding, if there were some sort of settlement issues, residents would have saw cracks on the building throughout the years.
Meanwhile families like the Groves brace for what's beneath the rubble.
"I don't know." He repeated, "I just don't know how to put that into words."
Groves told CBS46 he saw construction happening on the collapsed condo days prior. The 12-story building was 40 years old which means there were different code requirements in Florida then compared to now.
The investigation could take years while search efforts could continue for weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.