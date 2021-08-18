ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Old Navy now offers every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference.
Old Navy said they are the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity.
With this launch, the brand is "reimagining the shopping environment in all stores and online to be more size inclusive, giving women everywhere the fashion and experience that they deserve."
Old Navy associates will play an important role in the revamped store model, participating in extensive customer-focused training to create an environment where every shopper feels they belong.
Online, the brand is merging its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections from the navigation menu to provide one size-integrated shopping destination for sizes 00-30. Women’s styles will be showcased on models in sizes four, 12 and 18, and shoppers can use a new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size.
“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.