ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A $5.1 million property purchase is expanding the Atlanta BeltLine's westside corridor stretching from Joseph E. Boone Boulevard to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
The 3/4-mile property of an unused railroad corridor was purchased from the Antioch Baptist Church North.
"The Atlanta BeltLine and its partners are paving the way for a more unified and accessible Atlanta," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "This purchase advances the goal of connecting everyone in the city with growth and opportunity."
The new property acquisition will also provide a connection to the 1.8-mile segment between Northside Drive and the Kudzu Line. In total, 33 mile of trail network are planned for the BeltLine.
Related stories
Eastside Trail extended on Atlanta's BeltLine
Planners use art to attract people to BeltLine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.