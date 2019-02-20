new beltline property

ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A $5.1 million property purchase is expanding the Atlanta BeltLine's westside corridor stretching from Joseph E. Boone Boulevard to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The 3/4-mile property of an unused railroad corridor was purchased from the Antioch Baptist Church North.

"The Atlanta BeltLine and its partners are paving the way for a more unified and accessible Atlanta," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "This purchase advances the goal of connecting everyone in the city with growth and opportunity." 

The new property acquisition will also provide a connection to the 1.8-mile segment between Northside Drive and the Kudzu Line. In total, 33 mile of trail network are planned for the BeltLine.

