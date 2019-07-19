HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was an emotional day in the courtroom when the older sister of Laila Daniel took the stand in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial.
The jury heard interviews from 2015 with Laila older sister Millie; who was four-years-old at the time of her sister's death.
HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Day two of the Rosenbaum Murder Trail got underway on Thursday …
The prosecution is trying to point out patterns of lies and abuse, to the jurors by Jennifer Rosenblum.
Jennifer and her husband Joseph Rosenbaum were foster parents to Millie and Laila for four months in 2015; the couple is accused of murdering--- Laila Daniel.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum trial began today at the Henry County Superior Court.
Millie said, “Jennifer did a lot of bad things. She kicked me in the stomach.” The four-year-old also said Jennifer would grab her arm and spank her.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The murder trial for a couple accused of abusing and killing a …
A nurse practitioner who worked in Piedmont Henry's emergency room, Crystal Bales, testified that she had examined Millie, and found "bruises in different stages of healing" on the child's left inner elbow.
She counted "at least 15 bruises and two abrasions."
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum Murder Trial in Henry County continued for Jennifer an…
The Murder Trial will resume on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.