HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was an emotional day in the courtroom when the older sister of Laila Daniel took the stand in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial.

The jury heard interviews from 2015 with Laila older sister Millie; who was four-years-old at the time of her sister's death.

The prosecution is trying to point out patterns of lies and abuse, to the jurors by Jennifer Rosenblum.

Jennifer and her husband Joseph Rosenbaum were foster parents to Millie and Laila for four months in 2015; the couple is accused of murdering--- Laila Daniel.

Millie said, “Jennifer did a lot of bad things. She kicked me in the stomach.” The four-year-old also said Jennifer would grab her arm and spank her.

A nurse practitioner who worked in Piedmont Henry's emergency room, Crystal Bales, testified that she had examined Millie, and found "bruises in different stages of healing" on the child's left inner elbow.

She counted "at least 15 bruises and two abrasions."

The Murder Trial will resume on Monday.