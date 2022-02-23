ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new state resolution has designated Feb. 23 as Ahmaud Arbery Day in Georgia. It was approved just one day after a jury found the young Black man's killers guilty of violating his civil rights in a federal hate crimes trial.
To remember and commemorate Arbery and the instatement of the day, the oldest African American running club in the country, the South Fulton Running Partners, is holding a day run on the Atlanta Beltline at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The annual 2.23 mile run will start at The Nia Building at Pittsburgh Yards Development located at 352 University Ave SW in Atlanta.
This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.