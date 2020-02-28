ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you've been in the downtown area leading up to Friday, you may have noticed barricades in place ahead of weekend road closures as runners take to the streets for the Olympic Team Trials.
Hundreds of athletes have descended upon the city who last hosted the Olympics in 1996. Adding to the flare, the symbolic cauldron located on Captiol Ave will be lit.
"It's kinda constant, it rolls the whole time," said Lauri Knowles, who has participated in the trials four times. "It's probably only three or four major hills but it's kinda up and down the whole way, so your legs just have to get used to that. It will definitely take a bit out of you, but it will definitely make for an interesting race."
Road Closures:
Downtown/Centennial Olympic Park Area from 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Marietta Street from Ivan Allen Jr Blvd to Peachtree Street
- Andrew Young International Blvd from Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Marietta Street
Peachtree Street from 7th Street to 14th Street from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- North & Southbound traffic beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will remain closed until 3:30 p.m.
Main race loop – Full road closures from 11:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Forsyth Street from Marietta Street to Peachtree Street
- Walton Street from Peachtree Street to Forsyth Street
- Peachtree Street from Forsyth to S. Rhodes Center/Peachtree Circle
- Ralph McGill Blvd. from Peachtree Street to Piedmont Road
- Piedmont Avenue to Baker-Highland Avenue
- Highland Avenue from Piedmont Avenue to Jackson Blvd.
- Jackson Blvd. from Highland Avenue to Edgewood Avenue
- Edgewood Avenue from Jackson Street to Marietta Street
Lower race loop – Full road closures from 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Piedmont Avenue to Capitol Avenue
- Capitol Avenue SE from Piedmont Road to Fulton Street and 1 block south of Fulton
- Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW to Centennial Olympic Park Drive
- Centennial Olympic Park Drive from Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW to Andrew Young Intl Blvd
Interstate exit ramp closures from 11:00 am – 3:30 pm
- I-85/75 northbound - 249B (Pine St/Peachtree Street)
- I-85/75 northbound - 248B (Edgewood Ave)
- I-20 westbound - 58A (Capitol Ave)
If you need to get around the downtown area, it is strongly encouraged that pedestrians use Marta.
Where can you watch the trials? Great question! If you're decked out in gold colored attire and willing to stand the chill and possible wind gusts, make your way to restaurants, bars and sidewalks along the trail.
