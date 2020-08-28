(CBS46)-- On the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his "I have a dream" speech, a new march is forming for racial equality and police reform.
Thousands of people are headed to the nation's Capitol today, including noted speakers like Reverend Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III, and his daughter, 12-year-old Yolanda King.
"When I stand in that spot which I've stood in several times, I always feel energized. I can feel the spirit of my father that was there now 57 years ago," Martin Luther King III said in preparation for today's events.
The march comes just days after police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake in the back at close range several times, and months after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police.
King says those events are on everyone's minds today. "The culture of policing is still the same and always has been. We've got to figure out how do we structure police departments so that they're working with communities instead of against communities," he says.
Racial equality and police reform will be the focus of today's events, with speakers like Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by Atlanta Police in June. "We have to stay strong, we have to. And we have to stay focused, because it's not just me, it's everybody. It seems like it's happening to every black man," she says.
Atlanta-based attorneys L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller represent Brooks' family and several others who have lost loved ones at the hands of law enforcement. They're also speaking today. "Change is not freely given it has to be demanded, people in power want to maintain that power, but the power is truly with the people," says Stewart.
"Hopefully with this movement, this will be the last time we have to do this. It seems like the country is starting to wake up and realize we should all be treated equal and we all have the same rights as each other," adds Miller.
Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Dekalb County, plans to address the newest generation of activists today. "The last election was lost not because of all the votes the president got, but because of all the people who didn't vote at all. There's just a sense of disconnect of a generation that believes their votes don't matter and don't count," he says.
Here in Atlanta, a march in solidarity will take place in Centennial Olympic Park.
