GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- From 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday, Gwinnett County voters will make a trip to the polls and answer one question that will affect future trips they make around the county and into Atlanta.
They are being asked to approve a contract between the county and MARTA for transit services. When the rubber hits the road, the vote is about more than a contract. It’s about transit, the funding of it, and how that transit will help shape the county on course to be the state’s largest in the next two decades.
The transit plan that would be put into action was developed by Gwinnett County for Gwinnett County. If the contract is approved, it would mean that MARTA would take over the county’s transit service and execute the county’s vision.
"MARTA is a service provider to the county. So we’re really operating at the pleasure of the county and leadership and the population of Gwinnett County, whatever their priorities are, said ”David Springstead, the Chief of Rail Operations for MARTA.
Those priorities start with a 5-year short-range plan that include:
- Improving mobility services, short-range capital improvements, and improving local routes, including how frequently the buses run.
- The starting in 2021, MARTA would start looking at rolling out new priority corridors that have been identified for local bus service.
Right away, MARTA’s staff would work to plan better, more efficient routes for bus service and improve schedules.
The biggest change would be in the BRT, or bus rapid transit. Those would be buses that run in special lanes, blocked off from traffic in some way.
“Just about every major city in the U.S. has started off with some form of BRT. It’s very much like a rail service on rubber wheels,” said Springstead.
Don Williams, MARTA’s Director of Short Range Planning explained how the BRT can be so much more efficient than a regular bus this way.
"That may mean dedicated lanes, that may mean signal prioritization. It also may mean queue jumps where a bus can get in a lane and get out first, ahead of traffic," said Williams.
Farther down the road, commuters would have an expanded MARTA rail line as an option for getting into Atlanta. The plan calls for building five miles of track from the current MARTA Doraville station to a transit hub that would be built in Norcross. Gwinnett County already owns the land for that hub.
If voters say yes to the expansion plan, they are also saying yes to a 1 percent sales tax. It would start April 1. That penny tax would bring in an estimated $5.4 billion over 30 years.
State and federal funds would also help cover some of the capital costs.
- Information on Vote Yes
The focus on traffic isn’t just about getting people out of their cars. Chuck Button was the Gwinnett County Manager in the early 1990s. That was the last time the county asked voters to approve a MARTA expansion.
He told CBS46 he hopes the outcome this time will be different.
“Without transit in Gwinnett, I just think we’re going to miss an opportunity from a business side, from a cultural side and also from a community side,” said Button.
“The times are changing, the economy is changing. But when you look at businesses like NCR and State Farm they specifically put corporate headquarters on top of or next to a MARTA station,” Springstead told us.
Gwinnett County’s population is expected to top one million in the next 20 years.
“If Gwinnett pushes a million people and they don’t put enough service in to meet the community’s needs, it can actually work in reverse. The congestion, the economic development, can slow down because folks just don’t want to be stuck in traffic all the time," Springstead said.
The vote is expected to be close.
