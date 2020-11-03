For decades, Georgia has been a state thought to be a sure thing for most Republican candidates. With two heated Senate seat races due to be decided Tuesday, time will tell if the Peach State will go blue, marking a potential turn into a swing state battleground in years to come.
Georgia last voted in favor of a Democratic Presidential candidate in 1992, but became solidified as a perennial red state in subsequent elections. That trend looks to have a possibility of changing as polling numbers show Trump and Biden neck and neck, with voter frustrations looming amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This move from red to “purple” means that Georgia may not be the easy win it has been for past Republicans, especially for those running for the two hotly contested Senate seats. For one seat, Democrat John Ossoff, the young Georgia native with a background in investigative journalism, seeks to knock incumbent Senator David Perdue from his seat. In an interesting turn in the election’s waning days, Sen. Perdue backed out of his final debate with Ossoff, opting to instead attend a Trump campaign event in the state.
For the other seat, the Republican party has seen months of infighting as Governor Kemp’s appointee, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, squared off with Georgia 9th Congressional District Representative Doug Collins. In a field comprised of Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and Democrat Matt Lieberman, a potential runoff could ensue in January if none of the candidates manage to obtain 50+1 percent of the votes. Rev. Warnock has received major endorsements from former President Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Recent polls have shown both Ossoff and Rev. Warnock both slightly above and occasionally well above their Republican opponents, yet another sign that Georgia may be going Blue in the coming election.
The impact on the U.S. Senate cannot be understated, as wins by both Democratic candidates would see both of Georgia’s once Republican-dominated seats become helmed by Democrats for the first time in over a decade. With Trump and Biden neck and neck in Georgia and the strong potential for Democrats to flip the Peach State, the currently Republican-majority Senate could be turned on its head in years to come after losing in a state once deemed red.
Georgia looks to be one of America’s hottest battleground states for the foreseeable future.
