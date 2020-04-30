ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The daunting new list of guidelines is making some Georgia business owners rethink opening their doors to customers before May 13, but that won't stop others from accepting the challenge.
“A lot of people had a lot to say about me opening, thought it was way too soon, way too soon. It’s like well you got to get the economy back going,” said salon owner Steve Hightower.
Hightower has been taking extra precautions since opening last Friday.
“I will do whatever I have to do. I get here an hour before in the morning to make sure every smock and towel is folded and clean,” said Hightower who is abiding by every rule and regulation for operating his business amid the pandemic.
Sanitizing his chairs, maintaining them at a 10-feet distance and requiring clients to have a mask on at all times. Hightower also requires clients to fill out a questionnaire and plans on fogging the salon.
“There’s no talking and we put a towel double folded over your face so we shampoo you and a lot of times I’ll put our shield on also,” he added.
Awesome Ink Studios owner Jimmy Coney said he is not rushing to reopen but instead taking it one step at a time.
“Once we start to go through it and get everything in bulk, I think it’s going to be a lot easier than what it actually looks on that paper” Coney said.
Coney said he is only accepting clients he vet.
“I’m going to ask them a certain amount of questions when’s the last time they’ve been sick, xyz, have they had any fevers.”
Both Coney and Hightower said they are pushing past fear.
“We never know when our last day is and I won’t live my last day in fear,” said Hightower.
“Let's get this business going let’s get America back rolling,” added Coney.
