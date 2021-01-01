One person is fighting for their life and two others were injured during a triple stabbing at a lounge in Midtown Atlanta early Friday morning.
The incident happened just before 3 a.m. at the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue near 10th Street. Police say three people were hospitalized with one victim last listed in critical condition. The other victims are expected to be okay.
No word on what prompted the incident or if police have any suspects in custody. It's also unclear if the stabbings happened inside or outside of the club.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
