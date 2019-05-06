RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after several bullet casings were found in the parking lot of a Clayton County motel.
Two people were shot early Monday morning at the Homestay Suites, an extended stay motel on Highway 85 in Riverdale.
Police recovered an assault-style rifle in the parking lot of the motel.
At last check, one person was in critical condition while the other was in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.