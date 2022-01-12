A crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County caused major delays for commuters in the area Wednesday afternoon.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A seven vehicle crash left one person dead on I-85N in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon. 

Four northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked just north of McGinnis Ferry Road as crews worked to clear the scene.

After further investigation it was determined that the driver of the pick-up truck allegedly struck another vehicle. The passenger in the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charges will be taken by Gwinnett Police, officials told CBS46 News.  

