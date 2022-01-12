GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A seven vehicle crash left one person dead on I-85N in Gwinnett County Wednesday afternoon.
Four northbound lanes of the interstate were blocked just north of McGinnis Ferry Road as crews worked to clear the scene.
After further investigation it was determined that the driver of the pick-up truck allegedly struck another vehicle. The passenger in the second vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Charges will be taken by Gwinnett Police, officials told CBS46 News.
🚨ALERT GWINNETT CO.🚨There is a crash on I-85 N before L'ville-Suwanee Rd. leaving four lanes blocked. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes. #ATLtraffic #GwinnettCountyCall 511 for updates and follow the incident here: https://t.co/sJhwcLLuNv pic.twitter.com/u83b79omE7— 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) January 12, 2022
