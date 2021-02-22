Police are trying to figure out what happened after a person was found fatally shot at an apartment in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Park35 Apartments on Robins Landing Way in DeKalb County.
Not many details have been released on the shooting, including the identity of the victim or if any suspects are in custody.
CBS46 is working to obtain additional information.
