SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a suspect on the run in Snellville on Wednesday.
Police were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to the Home Stay Suites on Stone Mountain Highway after reports of gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man deceased in the parking lot. Witnesses told police that an argument between two men resulted in the shooting.
The suspect was described as a possible black man with dreads or short dreads, about 5 foot 11 inches, 200 lbs, wearing plaid shorts and a green shirt or no shirt, witnesses told police.
Police told CBS46 News this is an active scene and that K9 units are on the ground searching for a suspect.
Nearby schools including Shiloh High School are on a soft lockdown.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for details as they become available.
