LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Police say Thomas Jefferson Harris was traveling on Chappell Mill Road in a 2004 Honda Accord around 8:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road, struck a tree and overturned.
The driver was partially ejected, causing fatal injuries.
