Fairburn, GA (CBS46) One person is dead and another injured following a rollover crash involving a dump truck early Thursday morning.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Roosevelt Highway near Johns River Road in Fairburn.
Police say two people were ejected and one has passed away from injuries sustained in the crash.
No word on the other person's condition.
Right now, all lanes are blocked on Roosevelt Highway and it could be some time before the roadway fully reopens. The truck overturned, spilling its contents all over the roadway.
GDOT reports the crash scene isn't expected to be cleared until around 1 p.m.
No identities have been released.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
