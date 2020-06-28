BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead and another injured in Bartow County late Sunday evening.
The shooting happened at a home on Crump Road.
CBS46 spoke to the victim's father who said a friend staying with his daughter, Clara Renee Ashworth, 38, and her boyfriend shot them both killing her and wounding her boyfriend.
Details are limited right now, but heavy police presence is still on scene.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates. www.cbs46.com.
