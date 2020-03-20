DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a DeKalb County motel early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 on the 2800 block of Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta.
Police say three people knocked on the door of the room and that's when someone started firing at them. One man was killed while another sustained non life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what prompted the shootings and no identities have been released.
