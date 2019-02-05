CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead after a propane tank next to his home exploded.
The explosion happened around 10 p.m. at the home on the 4500 block of Cochran Mill Road.
The man has yet to be identified but he is said to be in his 60's.
The home sustained extensive damage.
Police have Cochran Mill Road blocked off in front of the home as they investigate.
