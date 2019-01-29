Lithonia, GA (CBS46) One person is dead after a shooting at a Family Dollar location in DeKalb County on Tuesday.
The shooting took place at the store, located on Covington Highway in Lithonia.
Not many details are known, including what led up to the shooting.
The name of the victim has not been released.
It is unclear if police have any suspects in custody. No word on if any other injuries occurred.
