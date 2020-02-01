GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a tractor trailer and at least one car.
It happened on I-85 northbound near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County Saturday morning.
The crash sparked a massive fire that sent flames shooting and black smoke billowing into the sky.
The northbound and southbound lanes were shut down while firefighters worked to get the flames under control. The southbound lanes were later reopened.
People were out of their cars while they waited and nearby businesses were evacuated.
Emergency crews are still on the scene in the northbound lanes. It's not yet known what caused the crash.
Stay with CBS46 for updates throughout the day.
