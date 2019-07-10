FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Forsyth County.
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Hawkins, 58, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic on Francis Road around 12:15 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F-150 being driven by 50 year-old Jeffrey Lamkin.
Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene while Lamkin was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
