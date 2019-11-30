HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS) -- Hall County fire crews recovered the body of one person after an early morning house fire.
The fire broke out before 3 a.m. in the 6200 block of Old Stringer Road in the southern part of the county.
The 3,500 square foot, two-story home with a basement was fully involved on all levels when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters said the homeowners are in Florida for the holidays and are on their way back. The identity of the victim has not been released. An autopsy will confirm the cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
