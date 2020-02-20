DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - One man is dead after an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon.
DeKalb County officers responded to Balsam Drive in Decatur around 3:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man leaving a home carrying a gun.
Police asked the man to lower the weapon. He refused causing the officers to fire their guns, according to police. Bullets hit the man. He died later at the scene.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to location. This is the 17 officer involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigation this year.
