ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in northeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police officers responded to a shooting at 620 Glen Iris Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the Glen Iris Lofts.
The man was deceased and the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police are calling the double shooting an attempted murder-suicide. The man reportedly shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.
