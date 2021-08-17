UPDATE: Sandy Springs Police confirmed with CBS46 that two men were shot in the Kroger Parking lot of the shopping center. One man was shot in the chest and died on scene and the other victim was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS460 -- The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local shopping center Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Orchard Park Shopping Center on Jett Ferry Road at Dunwoody Club Drive. Police reported that at least one person was injured during the incident.
Police are advising people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the area.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.
