ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a late-night shooting and carjacking at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.
Police are still looking for two men and two women connected to the deadly incident that happened just before midnight Saturday at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Station Apartments off Fulton Street.
When police got to the apartment complex, they found a man shot in the leg and a woman shot in her leg and side. Both were taken to Grady Hospital.
“All of a sudden, I heard, pow, pow, pow,” neighbor Derrick Jones said.
“The next thing you know, we heard gunshots, so we got on the floor, got real low, it was just repeated gunshots, which was crazy to us,” added Antonio Jenkins, another neighbor.
Police said the woman was leaving a gathering at the apartment complex with a friend. A car in front of her started backing up toward her and she stopped. A man then carjacked the female’s friend and another man came up to her car.
“I tried to come out this way, but the police had it blocked off, so I couldn’t get out,” Jones said.
Atlanta police said the four suspects – two black males and two black females -- were wearing masks and had guns when they came up to two victims who were in their cars.
“Yeah, it’s a little alarming, honestly, it makes me feel like is it even safe to live here?” Jenkins said.
The woman was shot in her leg while inside of her car. She later died from her injuries.
“I didn’t know where it was coming from, so, it’s not the first time I’ve heard gunshots over here,” said Jenkins.
Police say a friend of the victim ran to her car to help but was shot in the leg by one of the suspects. “Very upsetting,” added Jones.
Neighbors say it’s concerning, as they could easily be in their shoes. “Worrisome, that I’m the victim of a stray bullet,” Jones said.
Police say the third victim was not injured, but say the suspects left in her car.
“Recently, I’ve heard a lot of gunshots over here, so it’s been freaking me out,” Jenkins added.
Some neighbors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’re considering moving after all the violence in this area.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information should call Atlanta police.
Columbia Residential issued the following statement:
Columbia Residential would like to keep you updated on an incident occurring at our Mechanicsville community. Early this morning, shots were fired on-site during an attempted carjacking. The Atlanta Police Department was immediately dispatched to the community.
We are still gathering information and details are limited. During the incident, two people were shot and transported to Grady Hospital. We are saddened to share that one of the victims passed away at the hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family.
Property management will continue working closely with the Atlanta Police Department to apprehend those responsible for this tragic loss. We are also in communications with residents to ensure all concerns are addressed
Please reach out with any questions.
