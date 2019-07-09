SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – One person is dead and two children are injured after a fatal crash on Campbellton Road.
Investigators said the driver of a pick-up truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer after failing to stop at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The children were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
