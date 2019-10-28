ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It's an organization you hope you'll never have to deal with, but the National Insurance Crime Bureau works to help drivers when their cars disappear. It's a problem that is all to familiar to Atlantans.
"The stolen car problem here in Atlanta is huge," Special Agent Joe Rivera said.
Rivera works with local police departments to track down those stolen cars by checking for fake vehicle identification numbers (VIN).
"They'll give it their own number, disguise it and also disguise other parts of the car where the VIN is," he said.
According to Rivera, many cars are stolen from dealerships using fake information.
"They stop making payments and just disappear with the car," he said. "And later the dealership will report the car stolen."
Rivera said to make sure you don't end up buying a stolen car, check for a legit title and never pay cash. He also said in order to decrease chances of your car being stolen, you can get the VIN etched on each car window, making it less appealing for a thief.
"Hopefully the thieves see the VIN etching and it's not in their best interest to change every glass," Rivera said. "Car thieves don't want to spend money, they want 100 percent profit."
The NICB has a website where you can check VINs and also learn more about VIN etching.
