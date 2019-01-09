NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are on the scene of a shooting at strip mall in the area of Norcross Tucker Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
One person has been transported to the hospital.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
CBS46 will provide updates as details become available.
