One hotel welcomes first guests, another breaks ground downtown

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New hotels in the city give hope to the tourism industry which took quite a hit in 2020.
A west midtown hotel welcomed its first guests Tuesday afternoon while ground officially broke for a hotel downtown which will forever change the Atlanta skyline.
The "Signia by Hilton" hotel will go on a nine acre plot of land between the Congress Center and Mercedes Benz Stadium.
At Tuesday's groundbreaking; Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Senator Butch Miller, those with the Congress Center, Hilton Hotels and Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
"I think that's one of the best aspects we have on the project. It's interconnected with the World Congress Center, adjacent to the Mercedes Benz Stadium," said Kevin Duvall, CEO of Georgia World Congress Center Authority. "We'll have 975 rooms, about a million and two square footage..."
The building will be 400 feet high, towering over downtown with a swimming pool deck, meeting space, ballroom, spa and restaurant.
"One of the things we can't forget is the importance of tourism," said Lt. Governor Duncan at the groundbreaking.
In 2019, Metro Atlanta saw 57 million visitors with 16 billion dollars in visitor spending. However, the numbers took a hit last year.
"In 2020, it was devastating for our industry. Here in Atlanta although we have come back, we're on our way back," said Mark Vaughan, Executive Vice President and Chief of Sales Officer at the Atlanta Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
A sign we're on the upswing, the opening of a hotel in West Midtown. "Bellyard" welcomed its first customers Tuesday afternoon.
"West Midtown is going to be a thriving market within the next few years and we are just very fortunate to be one of the first within West Midtown," said Bellyard General Manager, Brendan Abraham.
The hotel has nearly 150 guest rooms and over a dozen suites.
"This is a one stop shop. You have your hotel, you have your restaurants, bars, some bakeries and a lot of activities for guests," said Abraham.
Official numbers for tourism in Atlanta in 2020 are not yet available.
