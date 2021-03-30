The Cobb County Police are investigating what led to a shooting that injured a 36-year-old man at a local restaurant Tuesday night.
Around 9:23 p.m. an officer responded to a person shot call at the Cinco Mexican Cantina on Akers Mill Road. Upon arrival, police found Willie Snelson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to nearby hospital for treatment. Snelson was reported conscious and alert.
Witnesses told police that the incident began with a verbal dispute and physical altercation which ended in a shooting.
Authorities told CBS46 News that the suspect information is currently unknown at this time.
The investigation continues, stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 770-499-3945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.