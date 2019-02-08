ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night.
Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2900 block of Middleton Rd. NW.
Upon arrival, officers located two male victims who appeared to have been shot. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, the other sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were transported to Grady Hospital. The victim that was shot in the neck later died from their injuries.
Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.