CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major accident involving several vehicles caused delays early Sunday morning on I-75 in Clayton County.
Fire officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident involving 11 cars around 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of I-75 at Mt. Zion boulevard.
Multiple vehicles sustained major damages. According to police, victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital; however, one person was reported dead on the scene.
The accident caused the highway to be shut down for a period of time.
Police have not released the victim’s names at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.
