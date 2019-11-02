ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One man is dead after a shooting at Westview Grocery corner store early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a person shot call just before 2:00 am.
When they arrived, one man was shot inside the store.
He was taken to Grady hospital with severe injuries but died from the gunshot wound. Police tell CBS46 others were inside at the time of the shooting but no one else was hurt.
APD said they believe it started with two men arguing inside the convenient store, when the argument escalated and one man pulled out a gun.
The shooter was able to run away and now investigators are checking store video and speaking to witnesses who were inside the store at the time to identify the suspect.
Police aren't sure what lead up to the argument, but do believe the two men knew each other.
APD Homicide Commander Andrea Webster tells CBS46, "At this point, we are still looking for the shooter. We do not have the shooter in custody but we believe we have solid leads as to his identity."
If you have any information regarding this case, you can call the Atlanta Police Department.
