All lanes of I-285 NB near Hollowell Parkway were blocked following a fatal accident involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle Friday evening.
According to a police spokesperson, when officials arrived on the scene, they located a car wedged underneath a tractor-trailer that was fully engulfed in flames. Police confirmed one man died in the incident. His identity has not yet been released.
At this time, it is unknown if there are any deaths or how many passengers were inside the vehicle due to it being severely burned.
The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the vehicle attempted to exit the interstate onto Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, then tried to re-enter the highway.
Attempting to re-enter the highway, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed underneath a tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer dragged the car several yards before coming to a stop, say police.
The Atlanta Police Department (APD) and the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) assisted to extinguish flames.
The investigation is ongoing.
