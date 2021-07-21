COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash on I-75 Northbound Wednesday morning.
The crash happened between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway in Marietta at 5:21 a.m.
Investigators said a green Chevrolet Express van was northbound on I-75 in the left lane when a tire went flat. As the van slowed and changed lanes to the right it was rear ended by a white Ford F-150. Shortly after both vehicles came to a stop in the second lane of travel, a white Toyota Scion XB crashed into the rear of the Ford. The Toyota came to rest in the right lane.
The man driving the Toyota was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was died. He has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Juan Trejo of Cumming, was transported to Kennestone with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot before first responders arrived and has not been located.
Four other men in the Chevrolet were transported to Kennestone for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 770-499-3987.
