ATLANTA (CBS46) — One man is dead after a verbal argument turned violent on Atlanta's southwest side.
The incident happened round 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the West Ridge Shopping Plaza on 3000 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Police say two men got into an argument, which then escalated to gunfire. One man was killed in the shooting.
The other man stayed on scene and is being questioned by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.